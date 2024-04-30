Japan Exchange Group: Derivatives Holiday Trading Volume Exceeds 1 Million Units For First Time

On April 29, 2024 (Shōwa Day), total trading volume in the JPX derivatives market reached 1,531,971 units, setting a new record for holiday trading and exceeding 1 million units for the first time. (The previous record was 902,105 units on March 20, 2024.)

Comment from Yokoyama Ryusuke, President & CEO of Osaka Exchange:

Since the start of holiday trading in September 2022, trading has been steadily expanding, and we have now surpassed the significant milestone of 1 million units. We recognize that significant fluctuations in the current exchange rates have contributed to the expansion of holiday trading, and we believe that holiday trading is fulfilling its role in providing risk hedging opportunities on holidays.

We will continue to strive to provide better services to enhance convenience for investors.