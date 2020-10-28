 Skip to main Content
Japan Exchange Group Consolidated Financial Results For The Six Months Ended September 30, 2020

Date 28/10/2020

During the consolidated cumulative second quarter (from April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020), JPX Group recorded operating revenue of ¥63,834 million (increased 10.2% from the same period of the previous fiscal year (i.e., year on year)), and operating expenses were ¥30,332 million (increased 10.4% year on year). As a result, JPX Group recorded operating income of ¥35,191 million (increased 10.4% year on year) and income before income tax of ¥35,225 million (increased 10.0% year on year).

In addition, net income attributable to owners of the parent company after tax was ¥23,787 million (increased 10.3% year on year).

Click here for full details.

Overview of Earnings for Q2 FY2020

Notice of Revision to Earnings Forecast and Dividend Forecast

Notice of Dividend from Surplus