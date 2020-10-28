Japan Exchange Group Consolidated Financial Results For The Six Months Ended September 30, 2020

During the consolidated cumulative second quarter (from April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020), JPX Group recorded operating revenue of ¥63,834 million (increased 10.2% from the same period of the previous fiscal year (i.e., year on year)), and operating expenses were ¥30,332 million (increased 10.4% year on year). As a result, JPX Group recorded operating income of ¥35,191 million (increased 10.4% year on year) and income before income tax of ¥35,225 million (increased 10.0% year on year).
In addition, net income attributable to owners of the parent company after tax was ¥23,787 million (increased 10.3% year on year).
Click here for full details.
Overview of Earnings for Q2 FY2020
Notice of Revision to Earnings Forecast and Dividend Forecast