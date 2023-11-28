Japan Exchange Group: Ceremonies On The First And Last Trading Days Of The Year

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. will hold its annual ceremonies on the last trading day of 2023 and on the first trading day of 2024 as follows.

For this year's last trading day ceremonies, we plan to welcome Mr. Kuriyama Hideki, Manager of Team Japan at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, as our special guest at the Tokyo site. At the Osaka site, we will invite market users and other related parties from the Kansai business community to close out the year with us as well as listed companies based in Kansai that have conducted IPOs this year.

Tokyo site

Last trading day of 2023

Date and Time Friday, December 29, 2023 3:00 - 3:20 p.m. (Japan time) Venue TSE Arrows Open Platform Program Opening Remarks: Yamaji Hiromi, Director & Representative Executive Officer, Group CEO, Japan Exchange Group, Inc.

Bell Ringing: Kuriyama Hideki, Manager of Team Japan at the 2023 World Baseball Classic (planned)

Close: Kawai Hiroki, Senior Executive Officer, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

First trading day of 2024

Date and Time Thursday, January 4, 2024 8:40 - 9:00 a.m. (Japan time) Venue TSE Arrows Open Platform Program Opening Remarks: Yamaji Hiromi, Director & Representative Executive Officer, Group CEO, Japan Exchange Group, Inc.

Bell Ringing: Guests

Close: Kawai Hiroki, Senior Executive Officer, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

Osaka site

Last trading day of 2023

Date and Time Friday, December 29, 2023 3:30 – 3:50 p.m. (Japan time) Venue Atrium, First Floor, Osaka Securities Exchange Building Program Opening Remarks: Yokoyama Ryusuke, President and CEO, Osaka Exchange, Inc.

Bell Ringing: Representatives of listed companies, etc.

Three Cheers: Tatsumi Daisuke, District Chairman, Osaka District Office, Japan Securities Dealers Association



First trading day of 2024

Date and Time Thursday, January 4, 2024 8:30 - 8:45 a.m. (Japan time) Venue Atrium, First Floor, Osaka Securities Exchange Building Program Opening Remarks: Yokoyama Ryusuke, President and CEO, Osaka Exchange, Inc.

Bell Ringing: Sekiguchi Yuji, Director-General, Kinki Local Finance Bureau, Ministry of Finance etc.

Three Cheers: Kamiki Tatsuya, Executive Officer, Osaka Exchange. Inc.

Closing Ceremony: Shrine maidens of Imamiya Ebisu-jinja Shrine



Video of the last and first trading day ceremonies (only available in Japanese)