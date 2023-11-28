Japan Exchange Group: Ceremonies On The First And Last Trading Days Of The Year

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. will hold its annual ceremonies on the last trading day of 2023 and on the first trading day of 2024 as follows.
For this year's last trading day ceremonies, we plan to welcome Mr. Kuriyama Hideki, Manager of Team Japan at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, as our special guest at the Tokyo site. At the Osaka site, we will invite market users and other related parties from the Kansai business community to close out the year with us as well as listed companies based in Kansai that have conducted IPOs this year.
Tokyo site
Last trading day of 2023
|Date and Time
|Friday, December 29, 2023 3:00 - 3:20 p.m. (Japan time)
|Venue
|TSE Arrows Open Platform
|Program
|Opening Remarks: Yamaji Hiromi, Director & Representative Executive Officer, Group CEO, Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
Bell Ringing: Kuriyama Hideki, Manager of Team Japan at the 2023 World Baseball Classic (planned)
Close: Kawai Hiroki, Senior Executive Officer, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
First trading day of 2024
|Date and Time
|Thursday, January 4, 2024 8:40 - 9:00 a.m. (Japan time)
|Venue
|TSE Arrows Open Platform
|Program
|Opening Remarks: Yamaji Hiromi, Director & Representative Executive Officer, Group CEO, Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
Bell Ringing: Guests
Close: Kawai Hiroki, Senior Executive Officer, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
Osaka site
Last trading day of 2023
|Date and Time
|Friday, December 29, 2023 3:30 – 3:50 p.m. (Japan time)
|Venue
|Atrium, First Floor, Osaka Securities Exchange Building
|Program
|Opening Remarks: Yokoyama Ryusuke, President and CEO, Osaka Exchange, Inc.
Bell Ringing: Representatives of listed companies, etc.
Three Cheers: Tatsumi Daisuke, District Chairman, Osaka District Office, Japan Securities Dealers Association
First trading day of 2024
|Date and Time
|Thursday, January 4, 2024 8:30 - 8:45 a.m. (Japan time)
|Venue
|Atrium, First Floor, Osaka Securities Exchange Building
|Program
|Opening Remarks: Yokoyama Ryusuke, President and CEO, Osaka Exchange, Inc.
Bell Ringing: Sekiguchi Yuji, Director-General, Kinki Local Finance Bureau, Ministry of Finance etc.
Three Cheers: Kamiki Tatsuya, Executive Officer, Osaka Exchange. Inc.
Closing Ceremony: Shrine maidens of Imamiya Ebisu-jinja Shrine
Video of the last and first trading day ceremonies (only available in Japanese)
The ceremonies on the first and the last trading days of the year in Tokyo and Osaka will be streamed live on the Japan Exchange Group Official YouTube Channel and archived after the ceremony. These can be viewed via the following link: