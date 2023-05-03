Japan Exchange Group And ADB Agree Collaboration - For Promotion Of Sustainable Finance etc. In The Asia-Pacific Region.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (JPX) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to cooperate with each other in areas such as the promotion of sustainable finance and digital technology in financial services in the Asia-Pacific region.

In recent years, the importance of promoting sustainability, utilizing fintech, and supporting startups with technologies that can solve ESG-related issues has been increasing in the Asia-Pacific region. Under these circumstances, JPX and ADB, while sharing the medium- and long-term issues and goals, have held discussions and agreed to mutually collaborate and cooperate in the following initiatives.

Main initiatives

Cooperation in the area of sustainability, including facilitating ESG bonds issuances

Knowledge sharing for use of digital technologies

Support for startups with technologies that can solve ESG-related issues, such as debt and equity financing support etc.

JPX Group CEO Yamaji Hiromi stated, "I am delighted that we have agreed with ADB to collaborate on the promotion of sustainable finance in the Asia-Pacific region. We hope that ADB and its support partners will actively utilize the market service and technology we operate and contribute to the economic development of the Asia Pacific region. "

ADB President Asakawa Masatsugu stated, "With the MOU, I believe ADB and JPX will forge international cooperation to strengthen robust domestic capital market development, providing a great opportunity for developing member countries (DMCs) to promote sustainable growth. This cooperation platform will help create a sustainable enabling environment for DMCs with knowledge sharing for use of innovative technologies and solutions to mobilize private capital flows to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals in Asia and the Pacific. "