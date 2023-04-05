Japan And Vietnam Sign Letters On Cooperation Framework Regarding Innovation In The Financial Sector

Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) and the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) have exchanged letters on FinTech Cooperation Framework regarding Innovation in the financial sector.

This will lead to increased exchanges regarding innovative trends and strengthen the cooperative relationship between the two authorities.

Vietnam and Japan have built connections with each other in the field of supervision and other financial cooperation. As innovative financial services expand on a global scale, tightening the relationship between authorities becomes more important.