January 2021 Monthly Figures At Eurex

- A strong start to the year for OTC Clearing at Eurex with market share in euro clearing reaching 20%
Notional outstanding volumes at Eurex grew 20% year-on-year in January – from 17,054 billion EUR in January 2020 to 20,390 billion EUR this year – while average daily cleared volumes grew by 4% across the same period. Eurex’s euro clearing market share in notional outstanding volume now stands at 20%.
The number of traded financial derivatives contracts at Eurex shows a mixed picture in January, with volumes up for European interest rate derivatives, and down for European equity index and European equity derivatives, for a total reduction in volume of 11%. These figures, and others, are affected by the reduced number of trading days in January 2021 compared to January 2020 – 20 compared to 22.
At Eurex Repo, the leading marketplace for secured funding and financing, volumes were down in January both the GC Pooling and Repo markets.
Business overview
|
January 21
|
January 20
|
Change
|
Financial derivatives: Traded contracts Eurex Exchange
|
European equity index derivatives (million)
|
61.8
|
78.3
|
-21%
|
European interest rate derivatives (million)
|
43.6
|
41.4
|
+5%
|
European equity derivatives (million)
|
23.9
|
25.5
|
-6%
|
Total (million)1
|
129.5
|
145.5
|
-11%
|
OTC Clearing2
|
Notional outstanding volumes (billion EUR)
|
20,390
|
17,043
|
+20%
|
Of which Interest Rate Swaps (billion EUR)
|
8.368
|
6,343
|
+32%
|
Average daily cleared volumes (billion EUR)
|
249
|
240
|
+4%
|
Compression volumes
|
0
|
0
|
N/A
|
Repo: Average monthly term-adjusted volume on Eurex Repo
|
GC Pooling3 (billion EUR)
|
62.7
|
91.5
|
-32%
|
Repo Market (billion EUR)
|
60.4
|
67.9
|
-11%
1 The total number of contracts traded includes other asset classes such as commodities.
2 Notional cleared volumes including post trading events such as compression.
3 Includes all currencies.