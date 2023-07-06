JANA Selects Rimes As Strategic Technology Partner - Part Of JANA’s Digital Transformation Program - Matrix Platform Implementation Is Live And Delivering Tangible Benefits

Rimes is pleased to announce that JANA, the Australian- based asset management consultancy firm, has selected the Rimes Matrix solution as a critical component of their five-year digital transformation program.

Ann-Mary Rajanayagam, General Manager of Technology & Data, at JANA commented. "Client service excellence is our uncompromising focus, and to achieve this, JANA continues to develop its best-of-breed partnership approach to tech-enable our business. After thoroughly evaluating several options, we selected the Matrix platform from Rimes, to help us streamline and automate our operational processes. The implementation is live and is already enabling us to better service our customers, minimize risk, and confidently scale the business to ensure we always remain aligned with their changing needs."

Ann-Mary continued. "The transformation program represents a significant evolution in our data and technology journey. Therefore it is essential that the strategic partners we select are proven and as committed to the overall delivery as we are. The Matrix team are knowledgeable and collaborative and worked diligently to deliver a successful implementation.

Stuart Plane, MD and Head of Investment Intelligence Solutions at Rimes concluded. "The JANA project team had a clear vision of what they want to achieve, which was a fantastic starting point. We are honored to be selected to be a significant part of a truly transformative project and look forward to establishing a long and fruitful strategic partnership between our two organisations."