Jacqueline de Rojas Appointed As Chair Of The Board At Metapraxis

Metapraxis, the financial analytics technology business, today announces that Jacqueline de Rojas, CBE, previously an advisor to Metapraxis, has been appointed as Chair of the Board of Directors.
Jacqueline is President of techUK and Co-Chair of the Institute of Coding. She serves as Non-Executive Director on the boards of Rightmove, Costain Group and FDM Group plc. She is active in government circles to create conditions for the technology industry to thrive. Jacqueline previously held senior executive roles at Citrix, CA Technologies, McAfee, Cartesis and Business Objects.
Jacqueline de Rojas comments:
“I am looking forward to working with the Metapraxis team to support and drive business expansion in Europe, the USA and Asia. The Metapraxis purpose “to empower good businesses with data-driven insight” is particularly relevant in managing risk and opportunity. The pandemic has highlighted the need for finance teams to adopt automation and analytics in order to support more effective planning and decision making. In this regard Metapraxis Empower technology is a game changer.”
Simon Bittlestone, CEO of Metapraxis, comments:
“I am delighted that we have been able to persuade Jacqueline to join and lead our Board at this pivotal and exciting time for our business, following our recent investment round. Jacqueline’s deep experience in the technology sector, strategic mind and engaging leadership style will be enormous assets to us as we continue to expand. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our outgoing Chair, Nicole Anderson, for her excellent guidance over the last three years.”