IZNES Steps Up Its Development Across Europe

IZNES received the license to operate as an investment firm from the ACPR (France’s Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority) on 19th of June 2020.
IZNES is Europe’s first fund unit transaction processing platform based on blockchain technology. The IZNES platform has crossed the 10 billion euros-threshold in trading volume since its launch in April 2019. The platform offers asset management companies and their investor clients a full range of solutions, from client onboarding to recordkeeping.
Christophe Lepitre, CEO of IZNES: “This licensure from the ACPR is a pivotal moment for IZNES as it will enable us to bring many more CIUs on board and open up our business to new asset management companies and new investors”.
Eric Pinon, Chairman of the AFG (France’s Asset Management Association): “The AFG welcomes this crucial step forward in the development of IZNES, whose solution helps our members provide a better quality of service for their clients”.
IZNES has submitted applications for two financial passports, in Ireland and Luxembourg, to step up the platform’s development across Europe and meet the needs of its clients. Relationships between asset management companies and investors are necessarily evolving and the recent crisis has highlighted two aspects in particular:
- At a time of heightened volatility and liquidity-stress, fund managers require in-depth knowledge of unitholders and their behaviour to help them plan ahead more effectively when managing assets on behalf of their clients ;
- End-to-end digitisation of transactions improves traceability and speed, both for the asset management company and the investor.
The fund distribution industry is undergoing a transformation, and IZNES offers a technically and economically effective seamless alternative to the various intermediaries involved in the relationship between asset management companies and investors.