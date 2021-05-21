 Skip to main Content
It’s Not Easy Being Green – But That Shouldn’t Stop Us: How Central Banks Can Use Their Monetary Policy Portfolios To Support Orderly Transition To Net Zero - Speech By Andrew Hauser, Bank Of England Executive Director For Markets Given At Bloomberg

Date 21/05/2021

Andrew Hauser talks about what central banks can do to support the transition to net zero carbon emissions. 

He explains how we will adjust our Corporate Bond Purchase Scheme to include climate factors. This speech accompanies our discussion paper on options for greening the Bank of England’s Corporate Bond Purchase Scheme


Andrew Hauser

Executive Director for Markets

 