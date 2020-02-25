Itiviti Recognized For Best Trading And Execution Platform At Asian Private Banker Technology Awards

Itiviti, a leading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced that its multi-asset trading and execution solution has won Best Trading and Execution Platform at the 5th Asian Private Banker Technology Awards. The Technology Awards are judged by members of Asian Private Banker’s team.
A growing number of Asian private bankers and wealth managers rely on Itiviti’s next-generation platform to handle complex order aggregation while automating high volume order flows taking advantage of Itiviti’s advanced compliance and reporting capabilities for best execution.
“We were very impressed with Itiviti’s innovative approach to address significant market and regulatory challenges, while offering a powerful, flexible platform for advanced trading technology adoption,” said Sebastian Enberg, Editor, Asian Private Banker. “Itiviti’s recognition as Best Trading and Execution Platform is well deserved, and this award clearly underlines their prowess as the leading technology partner in the private banking and wealth management industry.”
Designed for automation and built on a modular architecture, Itiviti’s platform is highly customizable to address a broad range of use cases for trading on the Asian and global markets. It is available through managed infrastructure that offers resilience, performance and scalability.
“We are thrilled and honored to receive this important industry recognition which testifies to Itiviti’s excellent standing with our APAC clients and traders in the region,” said Ofir Gefen, Head of APAC, Itiviti. “This award is the fruit of all the hard work by many people across the globe: from engineers and product managers to sales and support teams. We also view it as further confirmation of Itiviti’s strategy to stay committed to innovation and the importance we place on heavily investing in R&D.”