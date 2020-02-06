Itiviti Appoints Josh Monroe To Lead Americas Region

Itiviti, a leading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced the appointment of Josh Monroe as Managing Director, Head of Americas region. An accomplished sales executive and recognized sales coach who brings more than 15 years of financial industry experience to Itiviti, Josh joins Itiviti from Ned Davis Research, where he held the position as Global Head of Sales.
Josh started his career at Morgan Stanley before joining SAC Capital Advisors where he was a VP within the Global Macro business. Josh also has prior sales management experience from senior positions with FIS and SunGard. He will be part of Itiviti’s Executive Management team, reporting to CEO Rob Mackay.
In addition to leading sales in the Americas, Josh will work closely with the Customer Success and Professional Services teams and contribute to the successful delivery of client projects, with the mission to drive continuous growth and expand Itiviti’s footprint in the region.
“With his solid background from the financial technology industry, including sales management expertise and a track record of developing and growing sales executives, Josh has the leadership qualities we value and he is eminently prepared to head our Americas organization,” said Rob Mackay, CEO, Itiviti.
“Joining Itiviti is a fantastic opportunity for me, watching Itiviti emerge as a premium brand with a stellar standing in our industry has been inspiring,” said Josh Monroe, Managing Director, Americas, Itiviti. “I’m proud to be part of a great group of people and look forward to working with our teams to deliver trading solutions for the future and contribute to customer success.”