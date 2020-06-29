Astana International Exchange (“AIX”, “Exchange”) is pleased to announce that UK-based international financial services company ITI Capital has become a trading member of AIX.
ITI Capital was founded in 1994 and specializes in financial technology business with a focus on global brokerage, asset management, fintech investments & technology transfer on a global scale under the umbrella of the ITI Group.
CEO of AIX, Tim Bennett, commented:
“The worldwide customer reach of ITI Capital combined with their knowledge of the brokerage services makes them a great fit for AIX. Having them as part of our already solid base of trading members provides momentum as we build our liquidity and get ready for the next steps in our growth strategy.”
ITI Capital Chairman, Oleg Jelezko, said:
“AIX Membership provides us and our clients with new investment opportunities. The Kazakhstan market has long attracted institutional investors, and we are pleased to see that favorable conditions are now being created to attract investment into the country's economy. We will tell our clients in London and in the emerging markets about the Kazakhstan market, and we very much hope that this market will over time become one of the most liquid and diversified in the region.”