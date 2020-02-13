iSTOXX Italy Small Mid Cap Index Licensed To Sella SGR

Qontigo has licensed the iSTOXX Italy Small Mid Cap Index to the Italian asset manager Sella SGR. Sella will use the index for active management of their PIR Fund (Piano Individuale di Risparmio, long-term individual savings plans).
“The inclusion of the iSTOXX Italy Small Mid Cap Index, together with the STOXX Italy Total Market Index, offers the complete tool-kit in compliance with the Italian PIR Regulation in terms of minimum weight required for small and medium capitalization securities. STOXX already is our partner and we have been using STOXX indices as benchmarks in equity and balanced funds for many years now,” said Carmine Da Fermo, Deputy CIO at Sella SGR.
“Italy is one of the fastest growing markets in Europe for our business. The iSTOXX Italy Small Mid Cap Index is STOXX’s first index that covers the small and mid-cap market segments in Italy. We are proud to continue our partnership with Sella SGR to enhance transparency and investment in this Italian sector,” said Stephan Flaegel, Global Head of Indices & Benchmarks at Qontigo.
The iSTOXX Italy Small and Mid Cap Index is derived from STOXX Italy Total Market Index reduced by the constituents of the STOXX Italy 45 to provide a representation of mid and small capitalization companies in Italy. The index has a variable number of components (currently 51) and is reviewed quarterly. The index is weighted according to the free-float market cap of the selected stocks and no single weight should exceed 5% at review.
