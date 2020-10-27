Istanbul Fintech Week 2020 Online - 9-13 November 2020 - The Largest Regional FinTech Event That Brings Global Innovators And Entrepreneurs Together

Istanbul Fintech Week is a global venue of discussion and knowledge exchange in an ever-changing financial services industry. In its first edition, IFW hosted more than 1200 participants from around 30 countries. The event now goes fully online with the same level of interaction among the participants.
IFW 2020 curates five industry summits in its second edition. Payments, Blockchain, Digital Banking, Insurtech and AI in Finance will be the main themes of day-long summits. IFW continues to foster the innovation ecosystem in the region by bringing global experts and leaders.
Join us online on 9-13 November, 2020!