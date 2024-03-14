Issuance.Swiss AG Becomes New Crypto ETP Issuer At SIX Swiss Exchange

SIX welcomes Issuance.Swiss AG as a new issuer of exchange traded products (ETPs) with crypto currencies as underlyings. Issuance.Swiss AG is launching products by Figment Europe and Liqwid Finance through a partnership with Apex Group. It is the 18th issuer of ETPs at SIX Swiss Exchange.
Figment’s and Liqwid’s new products are available in three trading currencies. They bring the total number of ETPs traded at SIX Swiss Exchange to 185, among these 161 have a cryptocurrency underlying. The remaining 24 products are divided into six focusing on precious metals and eighteen on equity respectively fixed income underlyings. The listing brings the number of ETP issuers to 18.
Since the beginning of the year, the 161 ETPs on cryptocurrencies listed at SIX Swiss Exchange have recorded a trading turnover of CHF 594 million and 40,000 trades. Among the total 316 ETPs and derivatives with cryptocurrency underlyings, in terms of trading volume share, Bitcoin dominated demand with 49.1%, followed by Ethereum with 16.2%, and Solana with 13.0%. Notably, demand for Solana products surged by 107% compared to the same period last year. The introduction of the two new products reflects this trend, offering investors exposure to Ethereum and Solana by being backed by their respective underlying cryptocurrencies.
“Interest in cryptocurrencies continues to grow. As a leading exchange for products with crypto asset underlyings, we remain committed to facilitating seamless and innovative listing and trading experiences for our valued members while offering investors crucial benefits like transparency, liquidity and equal treatment. We welcome Issuance.Swiss AG representing Figment and Liqwid as new ETP issuer on our exchange and wish them every success”, says Christian Reuss, Head SIX Swiss Exchange.
“ETP is a key pillar of Apex Group’s digital assets strategy for institutionalizing blockchain for regulated financial institutions, who are struggling with regulatory, compliance or operational challenges related to direct exposure on balance sheet to digital assets”, says Bruce Jackson, global chief of digital assets at Apex Group and board member of Issuance.Swiss AG.
“A bitcoin ETP would offer convenience and security to investors who do not want to deal with the hassle of managing their own private keys or trusting third-party custodians. It would also enable financial advisers to easily allocate bitcoin to their clients’ portfolios using familiar and trusted platforms.” Laurent Kssis, independent board member of Issuance.Swiss AG and crypto ETP veteran.
Issuance.Swiss AG is a solution designed to facilitate the creation and launch of financial products across a wide range of assets. It is powered by the technical expertise and regulatory knowledge of Apex Group, a global administration platform for funds and structured products. Apex is providing its expertise in security and compliance throughout the process. Issuance.Swiss AG is a Special Purpose Vehicle exclusively dedicated to issuance of segregated note series and certificates backed by investment assets, on a standalone basis. It is wholly owned by a Swiss Foundation, stakeholder.swiss Stiftung, subject to Swiss federal monitoring authority.
Figment Europe Ltd is a provider of institutional staking infrastructure and with its products will give access to staking rewards via its ETPs through traditional brokers or banks.
Liqwid Labs is a non-custodial liquidity market protocol for lenders and borrowers where users participate directly with the protocol as suppliers or borrowers. Suppliers provide liquidity to a market to earn interest on deposits and borrowers are able to open perpetual loans in an overcollateralized manner. The Liqwid protocol is built in Cardano’s Plutus smart contract language with a focus on security, performance and software correctness.
|Product Name
|Trading Currency
|ISIN
|
Market Maker
|
Figment Ethereum Plus Staking Rewards
|EUR / CHF / USD
|CH1327686031
|Flow Traders
|Figment Solana Plus Staking Rewards
|EUR / CHF / USD
|CH1327686049
|Flow Traders
|Cardano Staking by Liqwid ETP
|EUR / CHF / USD
|CH1327686056
|Flow Traders