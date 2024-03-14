Issuance.Swiss AG Becomes New Crypto ETP Issuer At SIX Swiss Exchange

Figment’s and Liqwid’s new products are available in three trading currencies. They bring the total number of ETPs traded at SIX Swiss Exchange to 185, among these 161 have a cryptocurrency underlying. The remaining 24 products are divided into six focusing on precious metals and eighteen on equity respectively fixed income underlyings. The listing brings the number of ETP issuers to 18.

Since the beginning of the year, the 161 ETPs on cryptocurrencies listed at SIX Swiss Exchange have recorded a trading turnover of CHF 594 million and 40,000 trades. Among the total 316 ETPs and derivatives with cryptocurrency underlyings, in terms of trading volume share, Bitcoin dominated demand with 49.1%, followed by Ethereum with 16.2%, and Solana with 13.0%. Notably, demand for Solana products surged by 107% compared to the same period last year. The introduction of the two new products reflects this trend, offering investors exposure to Ethereum and Solana by being backed by their respective underlying cryptocurrencies.

“Interest in cryptocurrencies continues to grow. As a leading exchange for products with crypto asset underlyings, we remain committed to facilitating seamless and innovative listing and trading experiences for our valued members while offering investors crucial benefits like transparency, liquidity and equal treatment. We welcome Issuance.Swiss AG representing Figment and Liqwid as new ETP issuer on our exchange and wish them every success”, says Christian Reuss, Head SIX Swiss Exchange.

“ETP is a key pillar of Apex Group’s digital assets strategy for institutionalizing blockchain for regulated financial institutions, who are struggling with regulatory, compliance or operational challenges related to direct exposure on balance sheet to digital assets”, says Bruce Jackson, global chief of digital assets at Apex Group and board member of Issuance.Swiss AG.

“A bitcoin ETP would offer convenience and security to investors who do not want to deal with the hassle of managing their own private keys or trusting third-party custodians. It would also enable financial advisers to easily allocate bitcoin to their clients’ portfolios using familiar and trusted platforms.” Laurent Kssis, independent board member of Issuance.Swiss AG and crypto ETP veteran.