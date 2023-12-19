Israel Based Phoenix Leverages Broadridge's Order Management System To Drive International Institutional Trading Expansion, Institutional Clients Benefit From Direct Market Access To The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

Phoenix Investment House, the capital market, brokerage, and fund management arm of Phoenix Holdings, a leading Israel-based insurance, asset management, and financials group (TASE: PHOE) (“Phoenix”) has selected the Order Management System (OMS) of Global Fintech leader Broadridge (NYSE: BR) to drive expansion of international institutional trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE).

"We are proud to offer direct market access to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange to our clients, fully managed and hosted by Broadridge in the London Data Center environment,” said Elad Burshtein, CEO of Phoenix’s Brokerage and Portfolio Management platform. “Broadridge’s solution significantly improves the toolkit available to international clients wishing to access the TASE. This strategic partnership is a sign of our commitment to innovation, client service and strategic value creation within Israeli capital markets. This initiative will facilitate greater access for international institutions to the Israeli capital market."

“With advanced trading tools and reliable technology, Broadridge’s fully hosted OMS will enable Phoenix to deepen its already distinctive institutional value proposition,” said Ofir Gefen, Managing Director EMEA and APAC, Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions. “Israel is an important market for Broadridge in EMEA, and we are looking forward to a long-lasting relationship with Phoenix.”

Macroeconomic trends and the emphasis on operational resilience are leading firms to look for rich functionality and reduced costs of ownership of solutions. Broadridge’s OMS supports high- and low-touch workflows with powerful tools for compliance and a seamless integration to solutions across the trade lifecycle. The OMS is connected to over 200 exchanges with multi asset class capabilities and utilized by over 150 firms and five thousand active traders globally.