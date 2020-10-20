Islamic Finance Tech Giant Path Solutions Crowned Best Islamic Technology Provider - 13th Year In A Row, 14th In Total

Path Solutions, the global Islamic software and services provider for banks and financial institutions, is proud to announce it has won the ‘Best Islamic Technology Provider’ award in the IFN Service Providers Poll 2020. This is the 13th consecutive year that the company has won the prestigious accolade, demonstrating its powerful ability to deliver digital transformation solutions that drive business growth and innovation in a rapidly changing financial services sector
“This is another huge achievement for us”, commented Mohammed Kateeb, the Group Chairman & CEO of Path Solutions. “The fact that we are the only company to have ever won IFN ‘Best Islamic Technology Provider’ category over the past 13 years really illustrates our in-depth industry knowledge and our commitment to helping financial institutions become data-driven and empowering them to succeed in a fast-changing world. Our focus is on making a significant difference to our clients by providing a technology platform that is truly a launchpad for continual digital innovation”.
Kateeb added, “This is an important moment for us to also thank our clients for their commitment to us and for providing us with the opportunity to assist them in their transformative journey, and to thank one more time IFN’s team for their hard work during a lengthy and time-consuming due diligence process”.
“Indeed, when looking at the rapid shifts that have taken place over the past several months due to COVID-19 with banks worldwide accelerating their digital adoption to meet new customer requirements; finding the right technology partner has arguably never been so critical for business longevity”, said Vineeta Tan, Managing Editor, REDmoney.
“Therefore, if there is any immovable victor in this poll, it is Path Solutions. Being selected as the ‘Best Islamic Technology Provider’ for the 13th year running, is a testament to the firm’s unquestionable dominance in the space, and a true reflection of the global Islamic financial services industry. The company’s victory is backed by an impressive year comprising numerous high-profile new contracts particularly in the African region, leaving a formidable footprint in this fast-growing market”.
The year 2020 is also momentous for Path Solutions as it marked the start of its intelligent digital initiative roadmap with the unveiling of two new platforms; Path Digital and Path Intelligence, bolstering its open banking with core system upgrade.
IFN received another strong showing in votes in 2020 and competition was tight throughout. It is also worth noting that the Technology category witnessed a stunning shakeup in second and third rankings this year with Silverlake Axis chosen second runner-up and HeiTech Padu third.
Winners of IFN Service Providers Poll 2020 can be found here:
https://www.islamicfinancenews.com/ifn-service-providers-poll-2020-asserting-dominance-amid-tempestuous-times.html