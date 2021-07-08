ISITC Europe Launches New Post Trade Forum Co-Chaired By Leading Industry Experts From Ascendant Strategy

The ISITC Europe Post Trade Forum brings together the post trade community across the capital markets to drive collaboration, share best practice and action changes to improve operational efficiency. The Forum represents the full spectrum of post trade users and will be led by post trade experts James Maxfield and Alastair Rutherford, MDs of Ascendant Strategy.
“It can be hard for the post trade community to find time to devote to innovation given the pressures of the day job. Together with ISITC Europe we want to provide a platform for people to access ideas and best practice, in a way that helps to support them address some of their challenges.” said James Maxfield.
ISITC Europe is a not-for-profit industry body with a thirty-year history of setting best practice standards. Today, it continues to bring together the many disparate firms that make up capital markets to share information and knowledge.
The future of post trade is heavily reliant on technology adoption and innovation, but this can be challenging to achieve when organisations work in isolation. The post trade community across the capital markets is now coming together to drive collaboration and share knowledge and ideas.
Gary Wright, Director of ISITC Europe CIC commented “We are delighted to welcome Ascendant Strategy as a new Associate member and know that with their considerable experience and knowledge in Post Trade Operation, Alastair and James will be an energising force for our post trade forum.”
Alastair Rutherford added “Enabling post trade innovation is easy to say but challenging to execute on, to deliver value for capital markets firms. As chairs of the ISITC Europe Post Trade Forum we bring our significant experience and expertise in Post Trade to help drive forward real changes prescribed by ISITC Europe’s cross industry forum members.”
To kick off its activities, the inaugural Post Trade Forum roundtable was held in June. A paper outlining the discussions, written by the co-chairs, is available on the ISITC Europe website. To find out more please contact admin@isitc-europe.com.