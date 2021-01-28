ISDA - Video: Who Uses Derivatives And Why?

Thousands of companies around the world use derivatives to reduce risks for their businesses and increase certainty for their customers.
ISDA’s new whiteboard animation video highlights how derivatives are used by many types of companies, such as mortgage providers, retirement finds and asset mangers, food and beverage companies and airlines to manage risk. The ability to create certainty and stability is extremely valuable – and vital for global economic growth.
If you can’t access the YouTube video above, please click here.