ISDA - Video: The Resilience Of Financial Markets

The global pandemic has significantly disrupted economic activity, but derivatives markets and the financial system in general have remained robust, allowing firms to continue to borrow and manage risk.
ISDA’s new whiteboard animation video highlights how regulatory reforms enacted after the last crisis, combined with rapid action by central banks and regulators, allowed financial markets and institutions to play a key role in supporting the flow of credit to the global economy during the pandemic.
