 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

ISDA: Use Of RMB-Denominated Chinese Government Bonds As Margin For Derivatives Transactions

Date 25/03/2021

A large number of financial institutions in Asia-Pacific are expected to be brought into scope of phases five and six of the initial margin (IM) requirements for non-cleared derivatives in September 2021 and September 2022. As part of their preparations, market participants will need to know which high-quality liquid assets they can post as IM and understand any regulatory or legal impediments that may affect their choice.


To help with that analysis, the China Central Depository & Clearing Co., Ltd. and ISDA have developed a whitepaper that analyzes the issues relating to use of Chinese government bonds as initial margin.

Click on the PDF below to read the paper in full.

Documents (1)for Use of RMB-denominated Chinese Government Bonds as Margin for Derivatives Transactions