ISDA has updated the attached guidance for parties to over-the-counter derivative transactions that are affected by the announcement made on November 14, 2022 by the ICE Benchmark Administration relating to the future cessation of all tenors of the USD LIBOR ICE Swap Rate and the announcement made on April 13, 2023 confirming that the USD SOFR Spread-Adjusted ICE Swap Rate will be available for use as a benchmark in financial contracts and instruments from June 30, 2023.

