ISDA: US Treasury Clearing Survey

ISDA is conducting a survey of members and non-members to inform its position on ongoing efforts to incentivize and/or potentially require additional clearing of US Treasury (UST) securities and repos. ISDA is specifically looking for feedback on the legal, operational, regulatory (including market regulation and capital implications) and policy issues associated with UST clearing, with a focus on client clearing and how reforms in this market would impact the derivatives markets. We are also very interested in potential solutions to these issues and associated costs.
Click here to participate in the US Treasury Clearing Survey.
Please submit your responses to USTSurvey@isda.org by Friday, March 18, 2022.
ISDA expects to publish a paper in due course that will outline the results of this survey on an anonymized and aggregated basis, but will not disclose the identity of any respondent or attribute any responses to specific respondents. Individual responses will only be accessible to ISDA representatives. Respondents will be described based on their entity type in response to the survey questions.