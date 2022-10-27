ISDA: SwapsInfo Third Quarter Of 2022 And Year-To-September 30, 2022 Review: Summary

The latest ISDA SwapsInfo Quarterly Review shows that trading volume for interest rate derivatives (IRD) and credit derivatives increased in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021. This summary provides a high-level overview of key trends in the third quarter of 2022 and year-to-September 30, 2022. The full report will be published in due course.

Key highlights for the third quarter of 2022 include:

IRD traded notional rose by 38.1% to $68.5 trillion in the third quarter of 2022 from $49.6 trillion in the third quarter of 2021. Trade count increased by 30.0% to 563.8 thousand from 433.8 thousand over the same period.

Cleared IRD transactions represented 75.2% of total IRD traded notional and 77.6% of total trade count.

IRD traded on swap execution facilities (SEFs) represented 58.9% of total IRD traded notional and 71.4% of trade count.

Credit derivatives traded notional increased by 56.0% to $3.6 trillion in the third quarter of 2022 from $2.3 trillion in the third quarter of 2021. Trade count grew by 80.6% to 100.0 thousand from 55.4 thousand over the same period.

Cleared credit derivatives transactions accounted for 85.1% of total traded notional and 88.9% of total trade count.

SEF-traded credit derivatives comprised 84.1% of total traded notional and 88.1% of trade count.

