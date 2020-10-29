ISDA: SwapsInfo Q3 Of 2020 And Year-To-September 30, 2020 Review

The latest ISDA SwapsInfo Quarterly Review shows that trading volumes for interest rate derivatives (IRD) and credit derivatives both decreased during the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019.
Key highlights for the third quarter of 2020 include:
- IRD traded notional decreased to $45.5 trillion from $68.8 trillion in the third quarter of 2019. Trade count fell to 359.1 thousand from 406.0 thousand over the same period.
- Cleared IRD transactions represented 89.9% of total traded notional and 83.6% of trade count.
- SEF-traded IRD represented 64.4% of total traded notional and 63.4% of trade count.
- Credit derivatives traded notional decreased to $1.8 trillion in the third quarter of 2020 from $2.4 trillion in the third quarter of 2019. Trade count fell to 53.4 thousand from 61.6 thousand over the same period.
- Cleared credit derivatives transactions represented 82.2% of total traded notional and 81.6% of trade count.
- SEF-traded credit derivatives represented 78.9% of total traded notional and 78.9% of trade count.
