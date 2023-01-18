ISDA: SwapsInfo Full Year 2022 And The Fourth Quarter Of 2022 Review: Summary

The latest ISDA SwapsInfo Quarterly Review shows that trading volume for interest rate derivatives (IRD) and credit derivatives increased in 2022 compared to the previous year. This summary provides a high-level overview of key trends for the full year 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2022. The full report will be published in due course.

Key highlights for the full year 2022 include:

Total IRD traded notional rose by 26.7% to $292.8 trillion in 2022 from $231.2 trillion in 2021. Trade count increased by 20.5% to 2.3 million from 1.9 million over the same period.

Cleared IRD transactions represented 74.7% of total IRD traded notional and 76.0% of total trade count.

IRD traded on swap execution facilities (SEFs) made up 58.4% of total IRD traded notional and 69.6% of total trade count.

Credit derivatives traded notional increased by 50.8% to $14.4 trillion in 2022 from $9.5 trillion in 2021. Trade count grew by 63.3% to 396.9 thousand from 243.1 thousand over the same period.

Cleared credit derivatives transactions accounted for 83.7% of total credit derivatives traded notional and 88.0% of total trade count.

SEF-traded credit derivatives comprised 82.6% of total credit derivatives traded notional and 87.1% of trade count.

