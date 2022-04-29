ISDA SwapsInfo First Quarter Of 2022 Review: Summary

The latest ISDA SwapsInfo Quarterly Review shows that trading volume for interest rate derivatives (IRD) and credit derivatives increased in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021. This summary provides a high-level overview of key trends in the first quarter of 2022. The full report will be published in due course.
Key highlights for the first quarter of 2022 include:
- IRD traded notional increased by 22.5% to $86.1 trillion in the first quarter of 2022 from $70.3 trillion in the first quarter of 2021. Trade count rose by 7.0% to 577.2 thousand from 539.5 thousand over the same period.
- Cleared IRD transactions represented 74.1% of total IRD traded notional and 72.8% of trade count.
- IRD traded on swap execution facilities (SEFs) represented 57.8% of total IRD traded notional and 66.0% of trade count.
- Credit derivatives traded notional increased by 69.9% to $4.5 trillion in the first quarter of 2022 from $2.6 trillion in the first quarter of 2021. Trade count grew by 62.6% to 113.6 thousand from 69.8 thousand over the same period.
- Cleared credit derivatives transactions represented 83.1% of total traded notional and 87.6% of total trade count.
- SEF-traded credit derivatives represented 82.2% of total traded notional and 86.9% of trade count.
Click on the PDF below to read the full summary.