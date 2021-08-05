ISDA SwapsInfo First Half Of 2021 And Second Quarter Of 2021 Review: Summary

The latest ISDA SwapsInfo Quarterly Review shows that trading volumes for both interest rate derivatives (IRD) and credit derivatives decreased during the first half of 2021 compared to the first half of 2020. This summary provides a high-level overview of key trends in the first half of 2021 and in the second quarter of 2021. The full report will be published in due course.
Key highlights for the first half of 2021 include:
- IRD traded notional decreased by 16.0% to $121.0 trillion in the first half of 2021 from $144.0 trillion in the first half of 2020. Trade count grew by 9.8% to 981.0 thousand from 893.4 thousand over the same period.
- Cleared IRD transactions represented 75.7% of total traded notional and 71.5% of total trade count.
- IRD traded on a swap execution facility (SEF) represented 69.8% of total traded notional and 67.3% of total trade count.
- Credit derivatives traded notional decreased by 26.1% to $4.5 trillion in the first half of 2021 from $6.1 trillion in the first half of 2020. Trade count dropped by 29.8% to 118.7 thousand from 169.1 thousand over the same period.
- Cleared credit derivatives transactions represented 80.4% of total traded notional and 83.8% of total trade count.
- SEF-traded credit derivatives represented 80.1% of total traded notional and 83.5% of total trade count.
Click on the PDF below to read the full summary.