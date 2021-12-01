ISDA: Summary Of Regulatory Reporting Requirements For Benchmark Cessation

Immediately following December 31, 2021, several LIBOR tenors will discontinue or become non-representative. This will impact regulatory reporting requirements for Interest Rate trades across jurisdictions. Some regulators have published guidance of how to adhere to reporting expectations following IBOR cessation, but this guidance is not all in a single location and does not address all the questions raised by market participants.
This summary document aims to consolidate the regulatory guidance published by regulators along with the additional impacts to reporting requirements discussed within ISDA working groups that market participants may want to consider to meet the obligations for reporting fallbacks and transfers to RFRs.