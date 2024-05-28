ISDA Submits Policy Paper On Derivatives And EU Agenda To European Commission

On May 24, ISDA shared its EU public policy paper, A Competitive, Resilient, Sustainable Europe: How derivatives can serve the EU’s strategic agenda, with the European Commission.

The paper offers a roadmap for how derivatives can play a positive role in supporting key EU strategic priorities for the bloc’s 2024-2029 mandate. It shows that the financial system in general, and derivatives specifically, can help the EU to pursue competitiveness, economic security and a successful green transition.

Click the PDF below to read the paper.