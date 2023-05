This document sets out the naming convention for how the Commodity Reference Prices (“CRPs”), as defined in Sub-Annex A of the 2005 ISDA Commodity Definitions, should be named to increase consistency and understandability. ISDA formalised the CRP naming convention as part of the effort to update Sub-Annex A with members of the ISDA Commodities Market Infrastructure Group and the FpML Cross Asset Product Group. This document may be updated from time to time.

