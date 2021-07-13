 Skip to main Content
ISDA Response To The DSB Consultation Papers 1 And 2 On The UPI Fee Model

Date 13/07/2021

ISDA’s response to the Derivatives Service Bureau (DSB) Consultation Papers on the UPI Fee Model: ‘Industry Views Sought on the Principles Underlying the Fee Model for the Unique Product Identifier Service, submitted 5 March 2021; and Consultation Paper 2 ‘Follow up Proposals on the Principles Underlying the Fee Model for the Unique Product Identifier (UPI) Service – based on Industry Feedback to First Consultation Paper’, submitted 9 July 2021.


