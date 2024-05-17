Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

ISDA Response To SFC And HKMA Joint’s Consultation Paper On Implementing UTI, UPI, And CDE

Date 17/05/2024

On May 17, ISDA responded to SFC and HKMA ‘s joint further consultation on enhancements to the OTC derivatives reporting regime for Hong Kong to mandate – (1) the use of Unique Transaction Identifier (UTI), (2) the use of Unique Product Identifier (UPI) and (3) the reporting of Critical Data Elements (CDE).

Documents (2)for ISDA response to SFC and HKMA joint’s consultation paper on implementing UTI, UPI, and CDE

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg