On May 17, ISDA responded to SFC and HKMA ‘s joint further consultation on enhancements to the OTC derivatives reporting regime for Hong Kong to mandate – (1) the use of Unique Transaction Identifier (UTI), (2) the use of Unique Product Identifier (UPI) and (3) the reporting of Critical Data Elements (CDE).

Documents (2) for ISDA response to SFC and HKMA joint’s consultation paper on implementing UTI, UPI, and CDE