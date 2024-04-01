Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 Sinara_468x60_banner.jpg dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

ISDA Response To IOSCO Consultation On Post-Trade Risk Reduction

Date 01/04/2024

ISDA has drafted a response to the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) consultation on Post-trade Risk Reduction (PTRR).  PTRR Services optimize bilateral and cleared derivatives portfolios to minimize the build-up of notional amounts and trade count, counterparty risk, and basis risk respectively, which in turn reduces systemic risk.  ISDA is broadly supportive of the IOSCO proposed sound guidance.

Documents (1)for ISDA Response to IOSCO Consultation on Post-trade Risk Reduction


MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg