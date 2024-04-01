ISDA Response To IOSCO Consultation On Post-Trade Risk Reduction

ISDA has drafted a response to the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) consultation on Post-trade Risk Reduction (PTRR). PTRR Services optimize bilateral and cleared derivatives portfolios to minimize the build-up of notional amounts and trade count, counterparty risk, and basis risk respectively, which in turn reduces systemic risk. ISDA is broadly supportive of the IOSCO proposed sound guidance.

