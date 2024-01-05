ISDA Response To HMT, FCA And PRA On UK EMIR

On December 20, ISDA and UK Finance submitted a joint response to His Majesty’s Treasury (HMT), the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) on the reform of the UK European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR). The paper has been submitted to inform the next stage of the UK’s smarter regulatory framework reform package. In the response, the associations recommend a small number of clearly defined changes, seek certainty and permanence on current temporary exemptions and request an end to the current dependency on equivalence decisions for certain provisions (for instance, the intragroup exemption).

