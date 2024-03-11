ISDA Response To FCA MMF Consultation

On March 8, ISDA responded to the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) consultation on updating the regime for money market funds (MMF). In the response, ISDA highlights its support for using MMFs as collateral for non-cleared derivatives margin requirements and the advancement of tokenized MMFs to be used as collateral to increase collateral mobility, reduce collateral-related transaction costs and related settlement risks.

