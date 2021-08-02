ISDA Response To 2021 CDIC Amendments

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc. (“ISDA”) has been actively engaged for many years with providing input on regulatory reforms impacting derivatives in major jurisdictions globally, including Canada. ISDA appreciates the opportunity to provide comments to the Department of Finance Canada (the “Department”) with respect to proposed amendments (the “Proposed Amendments”) to the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Act (the “Act”) contained within Bill C-30 (the Budget Implementation Act) (the “Bill”).
