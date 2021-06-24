ISDA Responds To FCA On UK MIFID’s Conduct And Organizational Requirements

On June 23, ISDA responded to the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) consultation on changes to conduct and organizational requirements under the UK’s Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MIFID). ISDA agrees with the FCA’s proposal to remove the two sets of best execution reporting requirements in the UK: the obligation on execution venues to publish a report on a variety of execution quality metrics (RTS 27 reports) and the obligation on investment firms that execute orders to produce an annual report setting out the top-five venues used for executing client orders and a summary of the execution outcomes achieved (RTS 28 reports).
