ISDA Responds To European Commission Consultation On The Review Of CSDR

On February 2, ISDA, FIA and the FIA European Principal Traders Association (EPTA) submitted a joint response to the European Commission’s (EC) consultation on the settlement discipline regime under the Central Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR). In the response, the associations outline concerns about detrimental effects arising from the application of the CSDR mandatory buy-in regime for the derivatives markets. The associations also request the EC and co-legislators clarify that the mandatory buy-in requirements of the CSDR settlement discipline regime do not apply in the context of margin transfers, physically settled derivatives and emission allowances.