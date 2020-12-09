ISDA Responds To ESMA Consultation On Reporting By NFRD Entities

On December 4, ISDA submitted a response to the European Securities and Markets Authority’s (ESMA) consultation on reporting of non-financial information by entities in scope of the Non-Financial Reporting Directive (NFRD). The response highlights various perspectives that reflect the views of ISDA’s members and, in particular, those of non-financial members and of asset managers. In terms of next steps, the European supervisory authorities are meant to deliver their advice to the European Commission (EC) by February 28, 2021, and the EC is expected to adopt the delegated act on NFRD entity reporting under article 8 of the Taxonomy Regulation by June 1, 2021.
