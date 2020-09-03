ISDA Re-elects 12 Board Members

ISDA today announced the re-election of 12 directors during its virtual 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) board election.
The following directors were elected for a continuing term on the Board:
- Marc Badrichani, Head of Global Sales & Research, JP Morgan
- Biswarup Chatterjee, Managing Director, Global Head of Innovation, Markets & Securities Services, Citigroup Global Markets
- Christine Cremel, Managing Director, Head of Onboarding, Transaction Management & Clearing, Credit Agricole CIB
- John Dabbs, Global Head of Prime Derivatives Services, Credit Suisse
- Amy Hong, Head of Market Structure Strategy, Global Markets Division, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
- Jeroen Krens, Managing Director, Credit, Rates & Emerging Markets, HSBC Bank Plc.
- Andrew Ng, Group Executive & Head of Treasury and Markets, DBS Bank
- Taihei Okabe, Managing Director, Head of Derivatives Trading, Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
- Emmanuel Ramambason, Financial Markets Global Head for Portfolio Risk Management, Standard Chartered Bank
- Michael Stanley, Co-head of Global Rates, Bank of America
- Nat Tyce, Managing Director, Head of Macro Trading for Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, Barclays
- Jacques Vigner, Chief Strategic Oversight Officer for Global Markets, BNP Paribas
The directors continuing on the Board are:
- Thijs Aaten, Chief Finance and Risk Officer, APG Asset Management Asia
- Darcy Bradbury, Managing Director, D. E. Shaw & Co., L.P.
- Tina Hasenpusch, Managing Director, Global Head of Clearing House Operations, CME Group
- Jack Hattem, Managing Director, Global Fixed Income, BlackRock
- Kieran Higgins, Head of Trading & Flow Sales, Natwest Markets
- Sian Hurrell, Head of FICC Europe, Global Head of FX, RBC Capital Markets
- Dixit Joshi, Group Treasurer, Deutsche Bank AG
- Eric Litvack, Managing Director, Group Director of Public Affairs, Société Générale
- Daniel Maguire, Group Director, LSEG Post Trade & CEO, LCH Group
- Erik Tim Mueller, Chief Executive Officer, Eurex Clearing AG
- Axel van Nederveen, Managing Director, Treasurer, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
- Shigeru Nonomura, Managing Director, Co-Head of Rates Trading, Global Markets Japan, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
- Max Nuttall, Head of Global Structured Products & IST Strategy, BP Plc
- Scott O’Malia, Chief Executive Officer, ISDA
- Duncan Rodgers, Managing Director, Global Head of ALEM, UK Head of GALM, UBS AG
- Marc Seidner, Managing Director, Chief Investment Officer, PIMCO
- Emmanuel Vercoustre, Deputy CEO & CFO, AXA Bank Europe
- Tom Wipf, Vice Chairman of Institutional Securities, Morgan Stanley
In May, ISDA announced that Ms. Hasenpusch and Mr. Okabe joined its Board of Directors. Ms. Hasenpusch joined Mr. Maguire and Mr. Mueller as central counterparty representatives on the ISDA Board, while Mr. Okabe joined as part of ISDA’s commitment to promoting a geographically diverse membership. In July, Ms. Cremel and Ms. Hong were subsequently elected to the Board.
In June, ISDA announced the cancellation of its AGM in Madrid due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, in accordance with New York law and Article V, Section 1 of ISDA’s bylaws, ISDA noted that it would still hold a formal annual meeting for the election of directors later in 2020, at a time and place designated by the ISDA Board and notified to the primary membership.