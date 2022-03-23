On March 23, 2022, ISDA provided comments to European member states and members of the European parliament on two key issues related to the proposed revised Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation. The comments concern the consolidated tape for derivatives and the deletion of the size-specific-to-the-instrument threshold.
Click on the PDFs below to read each comment.
Documents (2)for ISDA Provides Comments on Consolidated Tape for Derivatives and SSTI Threshold
- will open in a new tab or windowISDA Commentary on EC MIFIR Proposal - Consolidated Tape for Derivatives(pdf)
- ISDA Commentary on EC MIFIR proposals - SSTI Threshold(pdf)