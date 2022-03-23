 Skip to main Content
ISDA Provides Comments On Consolidated Tape For Derivatives And SSTI Threshold

Date 23/03/2022

On March 23, 2022, ISDA provided comments to European member states and members of the European parliament on two key issues related to the proposed revised Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation. The comments concern the consolidated tape for derivatives and the deletion of the size-specific-to-the-instrument threshold.

 

Click on the PDFs below to read each comment.

