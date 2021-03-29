ISDA Press Briefing: The End Of Libor – What It Means For Derivatives Markets

On March 5, the UK Financial Conduct Authority announced the dates that all LIBOR settings will either cease or become non-representative. The announcement means market participants now have a clear timetable that will allow them to transition to alternative reference rates with greater certainty. It also means the fallback spread adjustments are now fixed for all euro, sterling, Swiss franc, US dollar and yen LIBOR settings. This virtual press briefing explores what the announcement means for derivatives markets.
If you can’t access the YouTube video below, please click here for an audio file.