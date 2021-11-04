ISDA - Interest Rate Derivatives Trading Activity Reported In EU, UK And US Markets: August 2021

ISDA has expanded its SwapsInfo analysis to include interest rate derivatives (IRD) trading activity reported in Europe. The analysis is based on transactions publicly reported by 30 European approved publication arrangements (APAs) and trading venues (TVs).
Key highlights for August 2021 include:
- Total European IRD trading activity reported by APAs and TVs in the EU and UK was $8.8 trillion. IRD traded notional reported by APAs and TVs in the UK accounted for 76.3% of total European IRD traded notional, while EU IRD traded notional accounted for 23.7%.
- Euro-denominated IRD traded notional accounted for 41.5% of total European IRD traded notional. Sterling-denominated transactions comprised 26.8% of traded notional, while contracts denominated in US dollars contributed 19.7%.
- Fixed-for-floating interest rate swaps accounted for 47.5% of total European IRD traded notional, while forward rate agreements and overnight index swaps totaled 12.1% and 35.0%, respectively.
- 60.4% of total European IRD traded notional was executed on TVs, 26.3% was executed by systemic internalizers and 13.3% was executed off venue.
- 61.5% of total European IRD traded notional was cleared.