ISDA guidance for parties to over-the-counter derivative transactions affected by the holiday changes happening in Japan this summer can be found below.
Please note that the guidance may be updated from time to time.
Documents (3)for ISDA Guidance: Japan Summer 2021 Holiday Changes
ISDA Japanese Summer 2021 Holiday Changes - FX Definitions(pdf)
ISDA Japanese Summer 2021 Holiday Changes - 2006 ISDA Definitions(pdf)
- ISDA Japanese Summer 2021 Holiday Changes - Equity Derivatives(pdf)