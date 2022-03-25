ISDA Expands iIs SwapsInfo Website To Include IRD Trading Activity Reported In The EU And UK

ISDA has expanded the ISDA SwapsInfo website to include interest rate derivatives (IRD) trading activity reported in the EU and UK. The new data is based on transactions publicly reported by 30 European approved publication arrangements (APAs) and trading venues (TVs).
ISDA SwapsInfo brings greater transparency to the over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives markets by transforming publicly available data on OTC derivatives trading volumes and exposures into information that is easy to chart, analyze and download.
In addition to covering IRD and credit derivatives markets in the US, the expanded website now provides new data on IRD markets in the EU and UK. European data is based on the location of reporting venues (EU versus UK), product taxonomy, currency, tenor and execution venue.
UK IRD trading activity is measured by IRD traded notional and trade count reported by APAs and TVs located in the UK, while EU IRD trading activity is measured by IRD traded notional and trade count reported by APAs and TVs located in the EU. US trading activity is based on information from the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation’s swap data repository, which only includes trades that are required to be disclosed under US regulations.
EU and UK transaction data is available from May 2021. The data is displayed on a weekly basis with a five-week delay due to post-trade transparency deferrals.
To access the expanded SwapsInfo website, click here.
To learn more about the methodology and data limitations, click here.