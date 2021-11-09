ISDA: EMIR Reporting Best Practices

The cross-trade association EMIR Reporting Best Practices was initially developed and published in March 2021, covering both over-the-counter and exchange-traded derivatives. These best practices were developed to improve the accuracy and efficiency of trade reporting and to reduce compliance costs, and are available to all market participants to access and implement.
A review of the best practices was carried out by member firms in 2021, and subsequently 22 fields have either been updated or new best practices put in place. Additionally, the EU-EMIR and UK-EMIR reporting fields – along with their related best practices – have been set out on separated tabs.
The EMIR Reporting Best Practices is a cross-trade association initiative developed jointly by the European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA), European Venues and Intermediaries Association (EVIA), Futures Industry Association (FIA), German Investment Funds Association (BVI), Global Foreign Exchange Division (GFXD), International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc. (ISDA) and Investment Association (IA).
