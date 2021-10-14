ISDA-Clarus RFR Adoption Indicator: September 2021

ISDA-Clarus RFR Adoption Indicator increased to an all-time high of 20.3% in September compared to 17.5% the prior month. The indicator tracks how much global trading activity (as measured by DV01) is conducted in cleared over-the-counter and exchange-traded interest rate derivatives (IRD) that reference the identified risk-free rates (RFRs) in six major currencies. On a traded notional basis, the percentage of RFR-linked IRD comprised 15.9% of total IRD in September compared to 13.3% the prior month.
Key highlights for September 2021 include:
- RFR-linked IRD DV01 totaled $6.0 billion compared to $3.9 billion the prior month.
- Total IRD DV01 transacted increased to $29.5 billion compared to $22.5 billion the prior month.
- RFR-linked IRD traded notional increased to $21.0 trillion versus $13.5 trillion the prior month.
- Total IRD traded notional transacted increased to $131.9 trillion compared to $102.0 trillion the prior month.
- The percentage of trading activity in SOFR reached 15.2% of total USD IRD DV01 transacted in September compared to 12.5% the prior month.
- GBP saw the largest percentage of RFR-linked IRD trading activity, totaling 64.8% of total GBP IRD DV01.
- JPY had the highest percentage of RFR-linked IRD DV01 executed as transactions with tenors longer than two years.
