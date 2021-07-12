 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

ISDA-Clarus RFR Adoption Indicator: June 2021

Date 12/07/2021

ISDA-Clarus RFR Adoption Indicator increased to an all-time high of 11.7% in June compared to 10.8% the prior month. The indicator tracks how much global trading activity (as measured by DV01) is conducted in cleared over-the-counter and exchange-traded interest rate derivatives (IRD) that reference the identified risk-free rates (RFRs) in six major currencies. On a traded notional basis, the percentage of RFR-linked IRD comprised 11.4% of total IRD in June compared to 11.8% the prior month.


Key highlights for June 2021 include:

  • RFR-linked IRD DV01 increased to $3.8 billion compared to $2.6 billion the prior month.
  • Total IRD DV01 transacted increased to $32.2 billion compared to $24.2 billion the prior month.
  • RFR-linked IRD traded notional increased to $17.7 trillion versus $13.7 trillion the prior month.
  • Total IRD traded notional transacted increased to $155.0 trillion compared to $116.0 trillion the prior month.
  • Total SOFR DV01 reached an all-time high of $1.1 billion. The percentage of trading activity in SOFR was 6.0% of total USD IRD DV01 transacted in June compared to 6.8% the prior month.
  • GBP saw the largest percentage of RFR-linked IRD trading activity, totaling 61.0% of total GBP IRD DV01.
  • JPY had the highest percentage of RFR-linked IRD DV01 executed as transactions with tenors longer than two years.

To access interactive charts and export the data, click here.

A whitepaper on the methodology is available here.

Documents (1)for ISDA-Clarus RFR Adoption Indicator: June 2021